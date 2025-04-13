Claire Adkins (top left) and Leonora Spark (bottom left) with other members of the RWNZ Fordell Mangamahu branch. Photo / Supplied
For NZME’s On The Up campaign – showcasing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities – Mike Tweed highlights the advocacy Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) gives farming communities nationwide, as the organisation prepares to mark its centenary.
An organisation founded 100 years ago by a Whanganui resident now connects more than 1600 members across the country.
Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) celebrates its centenary in July and continues to be a vital advocate for rural communities.
Committee member and former president of the Fordell-Mangamahu branch, Clare Adkins, said Whanganui woman Florence Polson was the first president of the national organisation.
Spark said over the past few years, her RWNZ branch helped provide school uniforms and IT equipment for pupils starting at high school.
“Rural families have to shoulder a lot of extra costs with school and school-related activities as there is a huge amount of travel involved to get children to buses, schools and sports facilities,” she said.
Adkins said anyone wanting a face-to-face chat could turn up to the branch’s monthly meetings.
“We have guest speakers every second month, but sometimes, they are just focused on a get-together and a catch-up.
“It’s friendship.”
Country pubs were disappearing and if people weren’t involved in school communities there was “not a lot of glue” in the rural sector compared to days gone by, she said.
“For the awards, you don’t have to be a rural woman to apply,” she said.
“You just need to have 50% or more of the control and financial stake.
“It’s a really exciting night and a chance to celebrate women doing creative and inspiring things.”
For more information on the branch’s walk, email Leonora Spark at ljnajspark@gmail.com.
