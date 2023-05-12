Taumarunui High School senior students discussing opportunities for youth at council over morning tea with Mayor Weston Kirton, council management and Hiraina Tarawa from Central King Country REAP.

Taumarunui High School senior students discussing opportunities for youth at council over morning tea with Mayor Weston Kirton, council management and Hiraina Tarawa from Central King Country REAP.

Engaging with rangatahi (youth) of the district is a commitment Ruapehu District Council is making to help shape the district’s future.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton and council staff met with senior students from Taumarunui High School on Wednesday morning to discuss opportunities for rangatahi with the council.

“I am very eager to see young people more involved with the council, both in influencing decision-making and in taking advantage of employment opportunities,” he said.

Kirton highlighted the exciting career opportunities the council can offer.

“Offering employment to young people and supporting their further training and education is also a priority for the council,” he said.

“It is very important that our rangatahi understand the role that local government plays in shaping Ruapehu communities and that their views are well represented in council’s planning and decision-making.”

The council is currently working on its next 10-year Long Term Plan 2024/34.

Issues such as climate change, local employment and training, public transport, health and wellbeing, sports and recreation facilities, libraries, and housing are all being considered, and the council wants input from young people.

Council is encouraging all young people to get involved in shaping the future of Ruapehu.

“We would like to see young people more engaged with council and community boards, providing feedback, and applying for council jobs.

“We are committed to ensuring that the views of our young people are represented in council decision-making and that they see that they have a future in Ruapehu,” Kirton said.



