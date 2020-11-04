Ruapehu mayor calls for Covid-19 vigilance as Ohakune Mardi Gras finally kicks off this weekend

Ohakune Mardi Gras will finally take place on November 7. Photo / Supplied

Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron is urging businesses to adopt a no sign in - no service policy as thousands finally descend on Ohakune this weekend for Mardi Gras.

The event has already been postponed twice this year due to Covid-19 restrictions and Cameron said "in the event of a community outbreak the ability to contact trace is critical to enabling health authorities to quickly get on top of the situation".

Sixteen New Zealand acts, including Concord Dawn, The Upbeats, and State of Mind, will take the stage at the Junction throughout the day and evening, with more than 7000 visitors expected.

Cameron said he was calling on all Ohakune businesses to make sure people were using the Covid Tracer app or demonstrate they had recorded their visit to their store in another way before serving them on November 7 and 8.

"My call to all businesses is 'no scan - no service'," Cameron said.

Most people at the event would be "young, tech savvy, digital natives" who wouldn't have a problem using the Covid-19 app, Cameron said.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mardi Gras organiser Mitch Lowe, from Audiology Touring, said despite the two postponements and the cancellation of international acts, tickets for Saturday were close to sold out.

"There was plenty of options to just cancel and move on, but we decided that this was going to happen no matter what," Lowe said.

"When we lost the internationals and re-announced the line-up with Kiwis, I was sitting there, so worried that people wouldn't buy into it. They just lapped it up though, and it really shows the support out there for Kiwi music," he said.

"We're the only country in the world who can do something like this at the moment, so that's pretty cool."

Lowe said event organisers were doing what they could in regard to Covid-19 tracing and ticket holders had been required to "provide all their details, even their phone number" upon purchase.

"We've got all that data, so if anything was to happen we could go 'here it is'," he said.

"There'll be health messages going out, along with posters and bar codes. We'll be doing everything we can to make sure things are visible."

Lowe said a small number of tickets were still available for purchase.

Mitch Lowe from Audiology Touring. Photo / George Novak

Derek Allomes, owner of the Blind Finch Hamburgeria and Bakehouse on Goldfinch St, said he would be encouraging customers to use the Tracer app over Mardi Gras weekend but no one would be denied service if they didn't "scan into a voluntary app".

"If someone has symptoms [of Covid-19], then be a good human and stay away, and as long as people are vigilant then I think everything should go off without a hitch," Allomes said.

"This is probably the last boost of the season before we started heading into what we call 'slowvember'.

"Even pre-Covid this was a tough time of the year, and now with no international visitors and schools being tied up with exams, it just gets really slow."

Allomes said Mardi Gras had created a feeling of excitement in Ohakune, especially as it had already been postponed twice.

"We're just trying to wind it all up and make sure we've got enough stock and enough momentum, and it's great that it's going ahead."

Cameron said maintaining physical distancing during Mardi Gras was going to be "extremely difficult if not impossible", so wearing a face covering was "highly recommended as a great way of helping to keep everyone safe".

"As the Mardi Gras tradition includes dressing-up there is a great opportunity for people to decorate their face mask.

"Most importantly if you are in any way unwell you should not be at Mardi Gras or anywhere else out in public."