Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Ruapehu mayor calls for Covid-19 vigilance as Ohakune Mardi Gras finally kicks off this weekend

4 minutes to read

Ohakune Mardi Gras will finally take place on November 7. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron is urging businesses to adopt a no sign in - no service policy as thousands finally descend on Ohakune this weekend for Mardi Gras.

The event has already been postponed twice

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.