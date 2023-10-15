Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: Remembering when we were all joggers

Rob Rattenbury
By
4 mins to read
Jogging was popular in the 1970s and 1980s. Photo / 123rf

Jogging was popular in the 1970s and 1980s. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Remember jogging?

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, everyone jogged. The streets were filled with people running here, there and everywhere. Little people, big people, slim people, sturdy people.

Women in proper running gear,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle