River City Golf tees off collection for Life to the Max

Alex Pirikahu (social worker, Life to the Max), Lily Holly (River City Golf), Ivan Howe (River City Golf), Annie Firaza (service manager, Life to the Max), Liz Hoskin (finance and admin officer, Life to the Max), Val Overweel (family support worker, Life to the Max). Photo / Paul Brooks

Alex Pirikahu (social worker, Life to the Max), Lily Holly (River City Golf), Ivan Howe (River City Golf), Annie Firaza (service manager, Life to the Max), Liz Hoskin (finance and admin officer, Life to the Max), Val Overweel (family support worker, Life to the Max). Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday



There's a Christmas tree at River City Golf on the Tawhero Golf Course in York St. Beneath it are gifts destined for families helped by Life to the Max.

Life to the Max works with children and their families who may present with risk factors such as drug or alcohol abuse, family violence and more. They've been supporting young people and families in Whanganui since 2001.

"We do a bit with Life to the Max," says Ivan Howe of River City Golf. "They come here and use the [driving] range facilities free of charge.

"I was aware they had limited funding, so I thought, why not put up a Christmas tree and get people to donate non-perishable food, toys, household items, so Life to the Max can pass it on to families in need?"

Anybody can donate, whether a member of the golf club or not. Ivan says each person donating will go into the draw to win a golf prize package valued at $500.

The next step was to buy a Christmas tree which was installed in the shop and decorated by Lily Holly.

"I was given an opportunity as a young fella, with regards to golf, and now I'm in a position to do the same but go to the next level and help the community as well as golfers," says Ivan.

Ivan and two partners took over River City Golf nine months ago. He says membership and general traffic is up and they have a fully stocked pro shop with everything a golfer would need.

They even serve barista-made coffee at a reasonable price; it's either Ivan or Lily at the coffee machine.

"We bring our children and our families down here," says Annie, service manager of Life to the Max. "It's about giving them new experiences and new opportunities. While they're having fun, they're learning."

She says it's not just about golf, but they pick up social skills, appropriate behaviour and responses.

"It's also giving families a chance to have time together and positive conversations when they get home.

"We can't thank Ivan enough for what he does for our families and to allow us to bring them down here as often as we do," says Annie.

"When we bring families down, some of the kids find they have a skill they didn't know they had," says Liz Hoskin, finance and admin officer at Life to the Max. "And it can become a passion of theirs."

Annie says it's also healthy for them to enjoy an outdoor physical pursuit.

Liz says the donations under the Christmas tree will be going to some appreciative families.

"At this time of year, the pressure is on … it's going to be really cool to be able to take this stuff to them."

"As much as Ivan does for us," says Annie, "To allow us to bring our kids here at no cost to us, and then to think Christmas, our families, our kids: I'm lost for words."

Ivan says they are trying to make golfing a component of the kids' yearly educational activities.

"With them coming down here they don't just learn to hit a golf ball, there are other facets with it. You've got discipline, respect, etiquette, co-ordination … it covers a lot of areas they'll benefit from." He says they're even using maths skills, counting, subtracting, working out their handicap.

"And while they're doing that I'll scout them out to see who's got ability and try and nurture them into the next stage, which is our golf programme we run here, independently."

The Christmas tree will be there for donations right up until Sunday, December 19.

Anybody can donate, says Ivan. "And while they're here they can grab a coffee for only $4."