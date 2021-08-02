Review: Wanganui Male Choir's A New Beginning - O Se Amataga Fou

The Wanganui Male Choir performed a varied programme in A New Beginning - O Se Amataga Fou. Photo / Supplied

Wanganui Male Choir, A New Beginning / O Se Armitage Fou at Central Baptist Church, July 25

Reviewed by Mike Street

A New Beginning - O Se Amataga Fou was the name selected for the Wanganui Male Choir's 277th performance, a reference to its new musical director, David Tipi, who is of Samoan descent.

It was David's first concert with the choir, and I found his handling of his "charges" most impressive. With gentle, yet firm, hand movements, virtually unobtrusive, he displayed a warm control as he guided them through a varied, well balanced programme.

The opening bracket consisted of a big contrast in styles. Compere Gordon Keelty coped well with the full name of Llanfair, a shortened form of its Welsh, 58-letter title. He managed to emerge from its pronunciation with tongue apparently intact. No mean feat.

After that came a personal favourite for both Joan and myself, Bui Doi, Dust of Life, from Miss Saigon. The varied blending of tenor and bass voices in this number was perfect. In addition to the stirring, emotional music, the words tell the heartrending story of the children born during the Vietnam war to local women, then abandoned by their fathers, American soldiers. The choir, all - or only - 21 in number, produced a riveting version. It was a pleasing contrast to be able to relax into the jaunty Sweet Georgia Brown as the third offering.

Next came the members of 4x2, named, so Gordon told us, from the naming of a four-part melody, two singers in each part, and not from the famous component of New Zealand life. The octet, along with its title, was formed for a competition in 2003 by Jim Eyers from the choir of that time. It was a special treat to see him as part of Sunday's audience and he must have been delighted with the progress of his brainchild. In an additional example of serendipity, the 2003 competition was won by the Graduate Choir, of which David Tipi was a member.

All their four songs were of quality, but for me the outstanding one was Unchained Melody, in which the harmonies were quite thrilling. As the group has sneaked another member into it, perhaps it should be rebranded as a nonet - though that would shatter the mathematical congruence. For this bracket, the musical director was Caleb Arthur, the new musical director of the Community Choir.

The first half concluded with an excellent three choices, starting with a beautiful rendition of Pokarekare Ana, where the first tenors provided a strong lead with the others humming along prior to melding into the tune. It was followed by a traditional waiata E Te Ariki and ended with a light hearted Samoan children's song Pusi Nofo.

The guest artist for the concert was Isabella Li, a student at Nga Tawa, who chose to play two items on the cello. Her performance of Saint Saens Le Cygne, as well as three excerpts from Bach's First Cello Suite, was staggeringly good, especially as she has been learning to play the instrument for less than three years. Tipi provided a thoughtful piano accompaniment for the ethereal piece The Swan.

After the interval, the choir's choice of songs included Paul McCartney's Blackbird - well-known, with a rhythm all of its own – an ingenious piece of writing. Yellow Bird, with its calypso beat, was also familiar. This set was completed by the raucous Love Potion Number 9.

The final segment was also varied. Greig's Brothers Sing On was introduced as a favourite for choirs all over the world, whereas Billy Joel's intimate, gentle, unashamedly sentimental And So It Goes was a personal statement of his feelings for a young Elle Macpherson. A rousing end to the afternoon was the well-known Beach Boys' melody The Sloop John B.

Supporting the choir throughout the programme was pianist Shontae Arthur. Only 19, she possesses a remarkable musical ability and will prove a huge asset in her role of permanent accompanist.

The concert was a great afternoon's entertainment for the large audience. They will all be back, I am sure, to enjoy the final performance of the year in early December.