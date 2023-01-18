Rhiannon Cooper and Professor Russell Smythe at the NZ Opera School Masterclass.

Public Masterclass

New Zealand Opera School

Whanganui Collegiate School Auditorium

Monday, January 16, 7.30pm

Reviewed by Lin Ferguson

A public masterclass holds a great fascination for music lovers, especially opera lovers.

The voice is an extremely complicated instrument to master, and opera students who want to make it their life need to sign up for an endless, exhausting workload, British professors Richard Jackson and Russell Smythe said on Monday night.

Both from the Royal College of Music, together with internationally-acclaimed Australian accompanist Sharolyn Kimmorley, they put four students through their paces, with each student singing an aria.

As Smythe told the audience, he couldn’t expect incredible performances from the students after only a week at the school.

“It’s a very different situation here. Our students in London have been training with us for years, twice a week for 45 minutes a lesson, which is vastly different.”

However, in saying that, Smythe said the calibre of the Kiwi students was exciting and they were beautiful to listen to.

He described soprano Rhiannon Cooper as wonderful, and said she had a powerful voice “with a strong top”.

Cooper sang the aria Come in quest’ora bruna from the opera Simon Boccanegra, by Verdi.

‘’You have a lovely, lovely voice - just a few tweaks and you’re away,” Smythe said

As Jackson said, it was very difficult to learn to sing.

“The composers are trying to talk to us - they’re really not trying to trip you up,” he told mezzo-soprano Cecilia Zhang, who sang Dorabella’s aria Smanie implacabili from Mozart’s Così fan tutte.

“It is important to be aware of tension in your body, whether it be in your legs or your neck - anywhere - you must find a way of releasing it. This is a spellbinding aria, and your diction was beautiful. And always remember: your orchestra is your subconscious.”

Smythe described tenor Jordan Fonoti-Fuimaono’s voice as lyrical, sweet and soothing.

He said his aria from Mozart’s Don Giovanni needed good breath control.

“Keep it light and spinning the way you are. You’re very young and already very good. Well done,” said Smythe, hugging the young tenor.