Residents, property owners in Whanganui's Anzac Pde invited to meetings about flooding

Anzac Pde had its worst ever flooding in June 2015. Photo / Giles Conley

People who live or own property in flood-prone Anzac Pde in Whanganui East are invited to meetings to consider what to do about it.

Horizons Regional Council commissioned Massey University to work toward some sort of plan of action and during October Massey researchers had one-to-one conversations with the residents and owners.

The meetings at Hakeke Community Centre on December 9, 10 and 11 will bring those ideas together, share Horizons' mapped flood risk scenarios and move toward the next step in planning a response.

The meetings are at 6.30pm-8.30pm on December 9 and 1pm-3pm on December 10 and 11.

The consultation was delayed by Covid-19, Horizons' river operations manager Kyle Russell said. It has been led by Massey's Professor Bruce Glavovic and Dr Martin Garcia Cartagena - both experts in hazard planning, flood risk reduction and building community resilience.

It aims to arrive at a shared understanding of flood risk in a changing climate. More talk will happen next year, with the wider Whanganui community, tāngata whenua, Ngā Tāngata Tiaki, Te Rūnanga o Tūpoho, Whanganui District Council, government agencies and others.

The resulting strategy is to go to Horizons councillors for approval in early to mid-2022.