Kāinga Ora plans to build 33 houses on this land in Jones St. Photo / Bevan Conley

A proposal from Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities to build more than 50 new homes in Whanganui has been met with largely negative feedback from residents in one suburb.

The current plan for Whanganui East is to build 14 homes in Marshall Ave, nine between Matarawa St and Wakefield St and 33 on Jones St. The developments are part of a larger Kāinga Ora proposal to build 158 new homes, with others in Tawhero and Gonville.

Last year, Kāinga Ora invited people to fill out a survey, both in person and online, about their neighbourhood and give feedback on the proposed developments.

The responses given to the housing agency were obtained by the Whanganui Chronicle under the Official Information Act.

Many of the responses to the Whanganui East developments were critical of the proposal.

The majority of criticism came from online surveys rather than in-person written surveys.

At the top of people’s list of complaints was the belief the construction of state housing would bring in “undesirable people” and lower property value in the neighbourhood.

“I am very concerned as well regarding how this will impact on our property value and how it will affect potential future sales,” one resident said.

Some respondents said the construction of Kāinga Ora homes ruined suburbs and could intensify gang behaviour.

Others said they understood more housing was needed but didn’t want it built in their backyard.

Another concern about the proposed Jones St development was the effect it could have on traffic in the area.

If it went ahead, the homes would be built on a hectare of land across from Whanganui Girls’ College that Kāinga Ora purchased from the school last year.

Multiple people mentioned the difficulties with traffic congestion on Jones St, Broughton St and the Dublin St Bridge roundabout.

“If you put more people over here congestion at the bridge will get worse, especially if you close Wakefield Bridge, as that traffic goes over [the] city bridge,” a resident said.

People also mentioned drivers on Jones St tended to travel at high speeds which put residents, especially children, in danger.

“Many street corners are a raceway because there are no lines, signs or anything to slow them down.”

“The area will benefit from having more children about, [but] one concern I have is the safety of children on the roads that lead to Kowhai Park,” someone said.

Respondents suggested the installation of speed bumps and lower speed limits to slow down motorists, and high fences to make sure children were kept safe from cars.

Some people saw the benefits of the developments.

“You are already proceeding down the lines I believe to be most effective. Keep doing what you are doing and encourage all of us whenever possible to show kindness and generosity to all,” one person said.

“Housing for bigger whānau would be good in our area,” another said.

Others were concerned about the population of homeless people living near the Whanganui Motorboat Club and hoped the development would be used to house those people.

In contrast, feedback on the potential developments in Gonville and Tawhero was mostly positive.

Currently, Kāinga Ora has plans to build 102 homes across Churchill Cres, Smithfield Rd, Akatea St, Harper St, Tui Pl, Pururi St and Maire St.

“Support the new development, good for families needing homes,” one person said.

“Hope it’s not too crammed, [but it’s] a good idea,” another resident said.

Along with support for the development, people wanted more community facilities - in particular, more places for children to use, like a youth centre or outdoor community space.

“The centre could provide employment opportunities for adults to manage and run,” a resident said.

A positive example people gave of a community facility was the Gonville Library, and one person thought the library could be expanded to a hub with a separate space for youths.

Kāinga Ora manager of government relations Rachel Kelly said their larger developments typically included a green space, children’s playgrounds and community rooms for residents to connect.

She said the Whanganui region had not had a public housing build programme for more than three decades.

“Like many other provincial regions, up until recent times, housing has been affordable and accessible.

“This is no longer the case, with unexpected population growth in almost all the region’s towns and cities together with a corresponding drop in the market supply of housing over the past 15 years,” Kelly said.

Kāinga Ora was currently looking at some of its sites to assess redevelopment to help meet the growing demand for public housing in Whanganui, she said.