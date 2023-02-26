Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Residents critical of Kāinga Ora housing plan in Whanganui East; support for Tawhero, Gonville proposals

Finn Williams
By
4 mins to read
Kāinga Ora plans to build 33 houses on this land in Jones St. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kāinga Ora plans to build 33 houses on this land in Jones St. Photo / Bevan Conley

A proposal from Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities to build more than 50 new homes in Whanganui has been met with largely negative feedback from residents in one suburb.

The current plan for Whanganui East

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle