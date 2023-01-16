Kent (left) and Campbell Wilkins play James and his father in James and the Giant Peach at Repertory Theatre. Photo / Carryn Wilkins

These two charming chaps are father and son, Kent and Campbell Wilkins, who fittingly play father and son in James and the Giant Peach, with Campbell playing the title role of James and his dad played by Kent.

“I’ve only got a few lines but it’s a bit nerve-racking,” Kent says.

If that’s the case, why do it? “I wanted to burst out of my comfort zone and I also wanted to support my son.”

Campbell will be familiar to Whanganui audiences, having appeared in several Repertory Theatre productions in the past. He was in Cinderella, the True Story, Peter Pan, The Daylight Atheist, and last year he was in Fantastic Mr Fox, another Roald Dahl Story.

Does he have other Dahl stories he likes? “Oh yes! I like Matilda and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” he says.

When the production of James and the Giant Peach is over young Master Wilkins (nearly 12 years old) will join the cast in rehearsals for The Merry Wives of Windsor. I wasn’t surprised to learn that his favourite school subject is literature.

“I love reading and writing,” he says, but he’s a bit concerned about learning his lines in Shakespearean English.

He’s an intelligent chap and I’ve no doubt he’ll cope.

Campbell is one of five children in the cast of James and the Giant Peach who are honing their skills at the Whanganui Performing Arts Academy, which is run by the Whanganui Competition Society. We’re lucky to have them at The Rep.

Both Kent and Campbell are looking forward to the opening night of James and the Giant Peach at 6pm on Thursday, January 19. Further evening performances will follow on January 20-22 with 11am performances on January 21, 22 and 23.

Do come along and join in the fun with James and his extraordinary talented insect friends as they sail across the ocean to create magical new lives for themselves.



