Rep Talk: Shenanigan's Wake characters sure to amuse

Father Murphy (Chris McKenzie, left)) and Digby Gorrah (Patrick McKenna) are on stage soon at Repertory in Shenanigan's Wake. Photo / Russell Penton

Chris McKenzie and Patrick McKenna are two popular comedy actors who'll give audiences plenty of reasons to chuckle in Shenanigan's Wake, opening this Thursday at Repertory Theatre.

Chris plays the part of Father Murphy whose attempts at offering comfort to the grieving Widow Shenanigan are constantly disrupted by his unruly flock. The poor priest has to work with the exasperating undertaker, Hedley Planter, and the rather confused gravedigger Digby Gorrah, played by Patrick McKenna.

What's Digby Gorrah like?

"Well, he's a bit thick but not as silly as he might appear. More than anything he's a bit forgetful and a bit drunk," Pat says.

Digby does create a lot of hilarity.

