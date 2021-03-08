Rep Talk: Rehearsed readings with Monty Python and friends

Maddi McKenzie (left), Heath McKenzie and Chris McKenzie hanging around under the Roman Colosseum during rehearsal. Maddi was standing in for her brother Zach. Photo / Russell Penton

Opinion: What a treat! On Saturday evening before last Whanganui Theatre-goers were treated to the rehearsed readings of the four plays that were finalists in our 2020 Play Writing Competition.

It's perhaps not surprising that three of the four plays were written by talented actor/ director Chris McKenzie and that he enlisted the aid of his family to make them come to life.

In the first play, Uncomfortably Numb in Delirium, Jacqui, Chris' wife, played herself sitting by his hospital bed and his daughter Maddi played his nurse. He imagined really frightening scenarios while he was in that coma. He must have been terrified.

The second play regarding the question of euthanasia, Better Dying Through Chemistry, was again directed by Chris and he again played a central role. His nephew Heath and his niece Lucy Hartley also played the roles of his son and daughter.

Regularly Gaze at the Luminous Edge of Existence is Chris' homage to Monty Python.

Three prisoners are chained in the cells under Rome's Colosseum awaiting their turn in the arena. Will they face lions or gladiators? Barry was played by Chris' nephew, Heath, Gerald by Chris' son Zach, while Chris played the part of Angus. Do they manage to escape or do they meet their doom? In truly wacky Monty Python style they had the audience in fits of laughter.

Karen Craig and Russel Penton presented Mavis Winitana's play, which Kerry Girdwood directed. Because the Magpie Flew tells the story of Kate, a woman who's had a difficult life and is injured in an attack by a magpie. Kindly Māori gentleman Ben takes her to his home and a friendship between two people of different cultures begins.

We had a panel of three judges, Whanganui raised Elizabeth McMenamin, Albert Sword and Frazer Findlay, who made positive constructive comments on each of the plays. Albert asked Mavis if she'd considered a sequel and she replied that as her play had been inspired by a nightmare she wouldn't know until tomorrow after she'd dreamt a sequel, which is typical of her gentle humour.

I was impressed by the high standard of the plays which were really entertaining. Maybe we could consider more rehearsed readings in the future as Saturday evening was well attended by a really appreciative audience.