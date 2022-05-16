

This promises to be really entertaining and saucy. The information I have is that Pat Goldsack's brand of entertainment, with audience participation, is definitely NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN!

Patricia (known as Pat) Goldsack is looking to make some money to keep herself in comfort in her old age. KiwiSaver? Perhaps not.

Everyone's favourite granny, Pat is played by award-winning actor Katie Boyle who is also a noted Shakespearean actor, having appeared in 13 Elizabethan productions in the last eight years. She was also the winner of the title Best Female Comedian in 2019.

Pat Goldsack's Swingers Club and Brothel has received rave reviews: "A pure joy to watch" (Art Murmurs), "Impossible not to love" (Echoes From the Wings) and "Utterly hilarious" (Theatre Review).

This show was also voted the Best Comedy in the 2018 Palmy Fringe Festival so it does seem to be huge fun.

It's on stage at Whanganui Repertory Theatre on Wednesday, June 1. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Bookings are available at the Opera House and door sales are available as well.

I'm looking forward to this one because it sounds like superb entertainment. Come and have a chuckle with me.