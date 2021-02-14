Rep Talk: Joana Simmons a breath of fresh air

Joana Simmons performs Spiritual Banana at repertory Theatre this Friday. Photo / Reuben Janes

What a breath of fresh air!

I really enjoyed talking with Joana Simmons, a young woman that I knew some years ago when she played the lead role of Cinderella in Rep Theatre's pantomime. We spent a few moments reminiscing. When was that production?

"That was in 2006," Joana told me. "In 2010 I moved to Melbourne to study dance and performing arts, gaining a scholarship in my second year."

Upon graduation at the end of 2011 Joana worked as a professional dancer providing back-up for Delta Goodrem, the Logie Awards, music videos and in children's entertainment.

"I was also a semifinalist in Australia's Got Talent." Pretty impressive!

When Joana found she wasn't getting enough theatre work she decided to create her own shows.

"I was tired of trying to fit into someone else's mould," she said.

She was mentored in how to create a show and achieved success.

"I did everything. I created the posters, the costumes, wrote the shows, acted and danced in them."

At the end of January Joana presented her show in Raglan which was sold out, so she added another night of entertainment. That happened in Australia too where she achieved excellent reviews.

"Spiritual Banana has been my most personal and most challenging show. I guess I'm trying to come to terms with knowing that I will lose the ones I love. How do you deal with that?

"I'm also studying psychology and philosophy on-line, exploring the mindsets, the attitudes that we have. How are we mentally? Spiritual Banana is very much an existential exploration."

I found Joana delightful. She's honest and intelligent with a very positive vibe about her. Do go along to her show as it promises to be very funny and stimulating. I think you'll enjoy it.

Spiritual Banana is on at Repertory Theatre in Ridgway St on Friday, February 19, at 7.30pm.