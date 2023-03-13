Are these three quacks plotting to upstage us during ‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’? Perhaps they’re rehearsing their parts as the three witches in ‘Macbeth’. Whatever they’re up to, they were cute additions to Shakespeare in the Park. Photo / Russell Penton

A lot of Repertory Theatre members were involved with the recent Shakespeare in the Park production of The Merry Wives of Windsor, which was directed by Karen Craig. I’ve always had huge respect for Karen, and it’s certainly grown over the past year or two, as it was her vision and determination which saw this Shakespearean comedy come to life.

There were so many roadblocks along the way. Rehearsals began in September, 2021 but after two months it was decided to postpone the production due to Covid-19 concerns and restrictions. One year later in September 2022, rehearsals resumed, and all seemed to be going well until the weather intervened. Our “stage area” was soaked. Some actors very sensibly wore their gumboots during rehearsals as it was so muddy. Again we had to postpone our presentation to the public due to the weather, so one week after our original performance dates, The Merry Wives of Windsor came to life for our audiences.

We did it... eventually.

Needless to say, many people were involved in the successful staging of Merry Wives, not just the actors (who ranged in age from 10 to 85). Backstage props, wardrobe, stage management, lighting and sound technicians all played crucial roles. Of course, we can’t forget Karen’s husband Dave, who built the set assisted by son Eric, and then had to dismantle it after the final show.

That’s the thing I love about theatre. Everyone plays a part and everyone is necessary. Even the Bason Reserve ducks joined in, managing to upstage us on several occasions - but as Dr Caius quipped: “They’re just quacks.”