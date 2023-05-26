Q & A with Jo Kennedy: Visit Ruapehu manager shares the highs and lows of tourism and commuting

Jo Kennedy speaking at the launch of the Ruapehu Destination Management Plan Tahia Ko Puanga at Raetihi Marae in March. Photo / Bevan Conley

Chronicle reporter Liz Wylie quizzes Visit Ruapehu manager Jo Kennedy, who spends her working week in the Waimarino and her weekends in Whanganui.

What first attracted you to working in tourism?

My father was a travel journalist, so I grew up with the industry and was wowed by tales of his travels around the world.

Have you always worked in the industry?

After I left school I went into hospitality, then returned to the classroom to study tourism in my twenties. My first job was with travel wholesaler Jetset Tours, then El Al Israel Airlines, Air New Zealand, Niue Tourism and now Visit Ruapehu, our regional tourism organisation. I’ve been very lucky with the opportunities I’ve had in my career.

You live in Whanganui and work in Ruapehu – do you always enjoy the commute?

I lived in Auckland up until I moved here seven years ago, so I still get a kick out of driving the Parapara; waving at road workers, waiting for flocks of sheep to pass through, and avoiding hawks, goats, ducks and pheasants.

I enjoy the drive home at the end of the week, and equally back up to the maunga at the start of each week. It beats hours at a standstill on the Southern Motorway.

You have faced a lot of challenges and worked through some significant shifts in Ruapehu’s tourism directions since you’ve been in your role. What have been the best highs and the worst lows for you?

The highlight so far has been the launch of Tahia Ko Puanga – Ruapehu’s Destination Management Plan, in late March. The process of collaborating with the community and working closely with iwi has been immensely rewarding. I vividly remember the day I received the document, holding it in my hands with a mix of excitement and pride.

The subsequent launch event and a visit from Tourism Minister Peeni Henare further solidified the sense of achievement. The journey continues but it really is such fulfilling work.

I do try to see lows as opportunities, but yes with Covid, the lack of snow last season, the closure of the Chateau Tongariro and the financial issues RAL is facing, it is a tough time economically for the region. International visitors are coming back, so we are hopeful for the future, and the 2023 ski season is looking really promising.

As a weekday resident in Ohakune, what do you enjoy most about the town and the permanent population?

I treasure being able to step outside my office and see Mt Ruapehu right there, watching over the town and the people.

At lunchtime I make my way to the Mangawhero River to get some fresh air, sometimes there are whio [blue ducks] playing in the wee rapids. The people in town are welcoming, interesting and real.

At this time of year, I also love seeing and hearing international tourists enjoying our place, and watching how the locals puff up with pride and share themselves with our manuhiri. Importantly, there are heaps of places for a good coffee and carrot cake.

And what about Whanganui? What do you enjoy most about being in the awa city?

I’ve made good friends here, and I love to cycle with a bunch of them on the weekends. I’ve become very proud of Whanganui – the town feels alive, I love the market on a Saturday, Castlecliff Beach, Bushy Park, the art scene, the coffee, the food, the opera house, the people.

What’s the best book you’ve read?

I have a copy of Aroha by Dr Hinemoa Elder on the table both at my house in Whanganui and in Raetihi. I love that I can pick it up, open the page and there’s a whakatauki [proverb] that speaks to me for the day ahead.

Do you have a favourite film?

Mamma Mia. My uncle always used to put it on if he was feeling down, and now it’s my go-to for a feelgood pick-me-up which will have me smiling and dancing again in no time.

Name three famous people (living or dead) you would like to host at a dinner party and why would you choose them?

Funny, I was just thinking about this on my way home yesterday. I’d love to have a good chat with [US author and professor] Brené Brown, I’m a big Sandra Bullock fan and I’ve always had a soft spot for George Clooney. I think the three of them together would make for some interesting, intelligent conversation with a lot of laughs.

If you had chosen a different career path, what do you think that would be?

I’ve always thought I’d like to have been a nurse. I really care for people but I’m not so good with blood, hence it may not have worked out so well.