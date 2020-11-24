Property Brokers Whanganui wins national sales award for fifth time

Property Brokers Whanganui branch manager Ritesh Verma accepts the award from REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell (left) and Vanessa Taylor. Photo / Supplied

For the fourth consecutive year, Property Brokers Whanganui has won the Medium Residential Office of the Year – Volume Award at the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) Awards for Excellence.

It's the fifth time overall the Whanganui company has scooped the award at the real estate profession's annual national awards evening.

This year the other finalists in the category were Harcourts Marlborough Blenheim and Harcourts Blackham & Co Timaru.

"Every year we have a significant number of high-calibre entries, many of whom have won their own local or agency awards, making for some extremely tough competition," REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said.

"It has been great to be able to come together and celebrate success from across the country. To win one of these awards is to be the best of the best, and that is a noteworthy achievement.

"Congratulations to all our finalists and winners for your achievements – these accomplishments are something you can be extremely proud of. Thank you for helping to raise the bar of the real estate profession and for all your hard work."

The 2020 REINZ Awards for Excellence were held at the Cordis Auckland, with 41 awards handed out to agents from different sectors of the industry.