The Armed Offenders Squad, armed police and an ambulance are at the scene of an incident on Somme Parade in central Whanganui.

A police spokeswoman said an incident was reported around 12.25pm.

Cordons are in place around Halswell and Argyle streets and the public is advised to avoid the area.

A resident on Somme Parade told NZME they heard three for four bangs around 1pm.

Minutes later armed police swarmed a nearby property. The woman said at least seven armed offenders officers are on the scene. She saw at least three police cars that have blocked the road.

"I was watching TV and I heard noises. I heard bang, bang, bang, but really loud. About three or four times. I heard squealing and shouting and thought it was a domestic but didn't pay much attention.

"Not long later I saw a police officer with a gun looking over my fence. I was concerned as I am home alone. Then more police with helmets and rifles started pointing their guns at the house next door. Two of them were standing in the middle of the road pointing at the house.

"I checked all the doors were locked and all the windows were closed."

She said police are outside a property and are just waiting.

"It's like a waiting game."

The police spokeswoman said no further details were yet available.