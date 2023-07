Police are looking for Sonia Ryrie, who was last seen on July 1 in Hunterville.

Police are appealing to the public for sightings or information regarding 49-year-old Sonia Ryrie.

According to her family, Ryrie was last seen travelling north through Hunterville, Rangitīkei, on the afternoon of Saturday, July 1, in a dark green Toyota Camry - registration number YR8795.

Police can be contacted on 111 or 105 with reference file number: 230707/0550.