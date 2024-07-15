Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle

Police and health staff donate sports gear for young people in Whanganui

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read
Gonville Health staff have donated sports gear to the Replay initiative run by Sport Whanganui.

Whanganui police and health staff are doing their bit to help the community stay active by providing sports gear to those who need it.

The Replay initiative, started by Denise McLean in Manawatū in 2017, is a charitable project that connects new and used sports gear with people in the community. Sport Whanganui has partnered with Replay to distribute thousands of items to schools, families and children in the Whanganui region.

Whanganui Police and Gonville Health Centre recently hosted a gear drive at their workplaces and, in a few weeks, together filled a Replay bin with recycled sports gear.

Gonville Health care co-ordinator nurse Mistie Hemingway said their team had a great time with the Replay bin in their team room.

“The majority of the team got behind it, wanting to donate and encourage engagement in sports/activity as we know the benefits this has on our overall wellbeing.”

Police Whanganui Ruapehu Area Commander Neil Forlong said he thought it was “a great initiative”.

“It would be great for local people to get behind it.”

Any local organisations interested in supporting the Replay initiative can contact Sport Whanganui rangatahi activator Quinn Hemingway to discuss hosting a “roving bin” for a month or a few weeks.

“We drop the bin to your workplace and provide posters and materials to help you encourage staff to donate good quality sports gear,” Hemingway said.

“Sport Whanganui then collects the donated new and used sport gear and redistributes it to reach local children and families that may need help accessing gear of their own.

“It also keeps gear out of landfill and helps address some of the barriers to participation for tamariki. Often, we get requests from schools to assist with resource supplies, or on behalf of families who need something to help a child try a sport for the first time – usually rugby boots, hockey sticks or sneakers. Sports balls of any kind also go down a treat.”

Anyone can donate good quality sports gear to Replay, either through one of the fixed collection bins at locations around the region or by hosting a gear drive at their school, workplace or organisation.

Fixed bin locations in the Whanganui region are at Rebel Sport Whanganui, 300 Victoria Ave; Raetihi Primary School, 24 Grey St; or drop gear to the Sport Whanganui office, Springvale Park, London St.

To get involved in Replay, contact Quinn Hemingway at Sport Whanganui on 06 349 2300. For information about Replay and preferred gear to donate visit replay.org.nz/.

