Gonville Health staff have donated sports gear to the Replay initiative run by Sport Whanganui.

Whanganui police and health staff are doing their bit to help the community stay active by providing sports gear to those who need it.

The Replay initiative, started by Denise McLean in Manawatū in 2017, is a charitable project that connects new and used sports gear with people in the community. Sport Whanganui has partnered with Replay to distribute thousands of items to schools, families and children in the Whanganui region.

Whanganui Police and Gonville Health Centre recently hosted a gear drive at their workplaces and, in a few weeks, together filled a Replay bin with recycled sports gear.

Gonville Health care co-ordinator nurse Mistie Hemingway said their team had a great time with the Replay bin in their team room.

“The majority of the team got behind it, wanting to donate and encourage engagement in sports/activity as we know the benefits this has on our overall wellbeing.”