Plan change means McDonald Concrete Group (MCG) will not be able to realise their hopes for expansion in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui district councillors have voted in favour of a plan change to consolidate the city's industrial zones.

Council principal policy planner Gavin McCullagh presented the aims o the plan to consolidate Whanganui's industrial zones into a single general industrial zone, as well as amend the zoning of some properties for greater consistency with surrounding uses.

McCullagh said the majority of industrial activities in Whanganui were currently located around Heads Rd West, Heads Rd East, Mill Rd, London St in Aramoho, Eastown and Putiki.

Research conducted on the demand for industrial land from 2018 to 2019 revealed a 30-year growth demand of 36.2 hectares of industrial land.

The plan outlines specific provisions to guide subdivision and development in the Mill

Rd industrial area, including an associated structure plan that has been prepared

for the area.

The plan change also takes into account the ability for industrial uses to be located in the Outer Commercial Zone.

Affected landowners were contacted in late 2020 and all were invited to make submissions last year.

The hearing of submissions on plan change 54 was held in November last year and McCullagh said some amendments were made to the plan as a result of the submissions.

The council appointed two independent commissioners to conduct a hearing of submissions and provide a recommendation report.

Aramoho-based company McDonald Concrete Group (MCG) was disappointed that its submission opposing the rezoning of land that backs onto their Murray St premises was rejected by commissioners.

Manager Ross McDonald said it opposed the rezoning because it would thwart plans to expand the business.

"We moved to this site five years ago from our former premises in Heads Rd because it had the potential to operate effectively and allowed expansion scope without the alienation of residential and community facilities."

The company land at the rear of the premises in Kaikokopu Rd is zoned for industrial use but the plan change will turn the land into a rural zone.

McCullagh said the site would not be suitable for industrial use because it would be difficult to provide adequate drainage and stormwater services.

"The sites proposed for rezoning on Kaikokopu Rd have difficulty in servicing with infrastructure and include an overland flow path at the base of steep slopes," he said

The commissioners agreed with McCullagh's report that the area of flat land at the rear of MCG's premises was inappropriate for industrial purposes because the adjacent lot had received council consent for residential use and a place of worship.

"It's very disappointing but we will continue to operate as we are for now," said McDonald.

McCullagh said work on Plan Change 54 commenced in 2019 and has included broad public consultation through the Resource Management Act process and some amendments had been made as a result of the process.