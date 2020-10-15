Pink Shirt Day: Say no to bullying and get your shirt on Whanganui

Bus drivers John Fairweather (left), Steph Turner, Fiatau Faalili, Chris Wichman, Connor Mear and Ian Brown are supporting Pink Shirt Day. Photo / Bevan Conley

[151020WCBRCPin01.JPG]

Bus drivers John Fairweather (left), Steph Turner, Fiatau Faalili, Chris Wichman, Connor Mear and Ian Brown are supporting Pink Shirt Day.

Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie

liz.wylie@whanganuichronicle.co.nz

Whanganui bus drivers will be in the pink today as they wear their blushing shirts to take a stand against bullying.

Pink Shirt Day encourages all New Zealanders to kōrero mai, kōrero atu, mauri tū, mauri ora – speak up, stand together and stop bullying - and schools and workplaces in Whanganui have signed up to share the message.

"Horizons Regional Council and Tranzit are committed to making our buses a safe option for those who use public transport," transport manager Rhona Hewitt said.

"Homophobic bullying or bullying of any kind is not tolerated on board our buses."

New Zealand has the third-highest rate of school bullying of 51 OECD countries and one in 10 people experience workplace bullying each year. Mental Health Foundation (MHF) chief executive Shaun Robinson said this is an important time to speak up and stand together to stop bullying.

"This year has been a tough one, and Covid-19 has brought a troubling spike in racist bullying to Aotearoa," Robinson said.

"Bullying has serious impacts on people's mental health and wellbeing. We all need to take a stand and stop bullying when we see it.

"The great thing about Pink Shirt Day is the acknowledgement that this type of behaviour is not acceptable. It reminds you that you can be an upstander and make a real difference to those affected by bullying. It really does make a difference in people's lives if you do."

Robinson said people are more likely to be bullied if they seem different from their peers in some way.

"This might include being clever or popular, differences in race, sexuality, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, disabilities and abilities, weight or height. That's why it's so important to celebrate diversity and embrace our differences – we aren't all the same and that's a great thing."

Pink Shirt Day has been held in New Zealand since 2009 and Robinson said engagement and support increase each year.

"Already more than 7000 people and organisations have registered to support the campaign. Thousands of workplaces will be celebrating diversity and schools and kura will be engaging with their tamariki to ensure all pupils are valued equally and to spread aroha and kindness."

Pink Shirt Day ambassador Suzy Cato said confident kids are less likely to be bullied.

"Spend time with your children and start building their confidence and belief in themselves. Whether it's joining them in a game or getting kids to help with chores around the house, acknowledge them and share how much you value them and what they mean to you. 'I love you' are the most amazing and beautiful words in the world."

• Cotton On is supporting Pink Shirt Day by selling specially printed T-shirts in all sizes and donating 100 per cent of the profits to the foundation.