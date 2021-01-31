Piano and flute concert to open Whanganui La Fiesta! festival

Lisa Boessenkool (left) and Ingrid Culliford will present WOVEN at Whanganui Collegiate School Main Hall on February 13. Photo / Supplied

WOVEN – Ingrid Culliford (flute) with Lisa Boessenkool (piano and flute)

Saturday, February 13 at 4pm.

Main Hall (opposite the Chapel) Whanganui Collegiate School.

La Fiesta! – NZ's Best Women's Fest - opens on Saturday, February 13 with a recital of music by women composers for flute and piano, solo flute and two flutes, given by Ingrid Culliford and Lisa Boessenkool.

WOVEN draws its name from the title of one of the pieces in the programme, a work for two flutes by American composer and conductor Victoria Bond.

Inspired by the fabric art of Jack Larsen, WOVEN explores the ideas of texture, colour and design in short, playful movements.

Lisa Boessenkool is well known in Whanganui for her piano performance, but she is an equally accomplished flautist, having achieved LTCL many years ago.

In addition to WOVEN both Ingrid and Lisa will play a short work by New Zealand composer Helen Fisher.

Muriranga-whenua was composed for Wahine Toa, a dance theatre celebration of Māori female ancestral figures. The theme of this dance is the transferral of wisdom from the old to the young – particularly apt as Ingrid was Lisa's flute teacher, and Lisa herself is now passing her knowledge to her students.

Music for flute and piano by French composers Claude Arrieu, Germaine Tailleferre and Cecile Chaminade open and close the concert, which will last about one hour.

The charm and neo-classical style of the French composers will be offset by a more dramatic work by British-Irish composer, Dame Elizabeth Maconchy, Colloquy for flute and piano.

It was written for Ingrid Culliford in 1979, first performed in the Wigmore Hall in 1980, and subsequently recorded on Ingrid's solo CD Flight – British Flute Music for the Lorelt label.

To bring a touch of humour to the concert, Ingrid will play Four Pooh Stories by New Zealand composer Maria Grenfell. These delightful, colourful depictions of well-known characters and stories from Winnie-the-Pooh are always a favourite.

Come along to the Main Hall (Big School) of Whanganui Collegiate School at 4pm on Saturday, February 13 to celebrate the launch of La Fiesta! with Ingrid and Lisa.

Tickets for this concert can be purchased in advance from the Royal Wanganui Opera House box office, or at the door (no eftpos). Adults $25, seniors and supporters $20, students $5.