Photo essay: Covid-19 and its impact in Whanganui in 2021

Covid-19 played a huge role in our lives in 2021 as we moved between alert levels, grappled with restrictions and got familiar with the traffic light system. Our photographers captured developments throughout the year.

January

The year starts with very little mask wearing and people trying to remember to use the QR codes at shops and other venues.

Pātea visitors Jo and Kerry Lane scan the QR code poster at Sunny's in Victoria Ave in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

March

Whanganui District Health Board got off the mark with its first Covid-19 vaccination.

Maria Potaka getting the first vaccine for Whanganui DHB area from Sue Hina. Photo / Bevan Conley

May

Whanganui DHB opened Te Rito, the Whanganui Wellness and Vaccination Centre.

The Whanganui Covid-19 vaccination centre Te Rito. Photo / Bevan Conley

July

Anti-vaccination protesters started to appear outside schools.

A small group of Voices for Freedom anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside Whanganui's Cullinane College. Photo / Bevan Conley

August

On August 17, New Zealand was put back into an alert level 4 lockdown.

Kowhai Park is out of bounds in the level 4 lockdown. Photo / Bevan Conley

A deserted Whanganui City Bridge. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Schools in Whanganui are closed at alert level 4. Photo / Bevan Conley

September

Whanganui went down to alert level 3 but mask wearing, getting vaccinated and contactless shopping were the talk of the town.

Nisit Sharma (left) and Saia Sisilau at Caltex in Victoria Ave are happy to be recognised as essential workers. Photo / Bevan Conley

Te Rito had people queuing up to get vaccinated. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Origins Cafe owner David Morgan working at alert level 3. Photo / Bevan Conley

October

To push up vaccinations the Government arranged a Super Saturday vaccination event for the whole country.

Super Saturday Vaccinations at Te Rito. Photo / Lewis Gardner

November

The long-awaited vaccination passport was rolled out and in Whanganui, protesters awaited Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who had been scheduled to visit a mobile vaccination clinic at the Caltex service station.

Protesters outside Caltex in Whanganui await the arrival of PM Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Bevan Conley

Protesters outside Whanganui District Council while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a press conference inside. Photo / Bevan Conley

NZ Pass Verifier is released for use with the My Vaccine Pass QR code. Photo / Bevan Conley

December

Whanganui moved into red when the new traffic light system was introduced.

Caley Maulder of the Red Eye Cafe on the first day of Whanganui being in the red traffic light system. Photo / Bevan Conley