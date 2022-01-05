Photo essay: Covid-19 and its impact in Whanganui in 2021
Kowhai Park is out of bounds in the level 4 lockdown. Photo / Bevan Conley
Whanganui Chronicle
Covid-19 played a huge role in our lives in 2021 as we moved between alert levels, grappled with restrictions and got familiar with the traffic light system. Our photographers captured developments throughout the year.
January Theyear starts with very little mask wearing and people trying to remember to use the QR codes at shops and other venues.
March Whanganui District Health Board got off the mark with its first Covid-19 vaccination.
May
Whanganui DHB opened Te Rito, the Whanganui Wellness and Vaccination Centre.
July
Anti-vaccination protesters started to appear outside schools.
On August 17, New Zealand was put back into an alert level 4 lockdown.
September
Whanganui went down to alert level 3 but mask wearing, getting vaccinated and contactless shopping were the talk of the town.
October
To push up vaccinations the Government arranged a Super Saturday vaccination event for the whole country.
November
The long-awaited vaccination passport was rolled out and in Whanganui, protesters awaited Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who had been scheduled to visit a mobile vaccination clinic at the Caltex service station.
December Whanganui moved into red when the new traffic light system was introduced.