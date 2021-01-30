Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Person of the Year: Valda Brechmanis

4 minutes to read
Valda Brechmanis worked at Hospice Whanganui for nearly 17 years, in a variety of roles. Photo / Supplied

Valda Brechmanis worked at Hospice Whanganui for nearly 17 years, in a variety of roles. Photo / Supplied

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

Today we continue our Whanganui Chronicle Person of the Year 2021 series.

Earlier in the month we put the call out to our readers for nominations and from an impressive pool we've chosen two runners-up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.