Whanganui Chronicle

Perfume, hairstyles, waxing ... it's a man's world

10 minutes to read

One of the drivers of men stealing time in front of the bathroom mirror is competition in the workplace, says plastic surgeon Dr Tristan de Chalain. Photo / Getty Images

By: Carly Gibbs and Mike Tweed

Once the domain of women only, men are frequently booking in for beauty maintenance. Carly Gibbs and Mike Tweed look at the growing trend of male grooming.

Competitiveness, ageing and the influence of social media.

