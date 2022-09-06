Pockets maketh the outfit, and this beautiful vintage dress is no exception. Photo / Supplied

Pockets maketh the outfit, and this beautiful vintage dress is no exception. Photo / Supplied

This dress will make all your vintage, pre-loved fashion dreams come true, and it even has pockets!

Pockets make every outfit better, says Rebecca Johnson, and the dress she is modelling in this picture is no exception. The bright and cheerful dress is a size 12, and is one of the many beautiful items which will be for sale at the Taranaki Women's refuge pop-up shop event which takes place later this month.

Rebecca's taken on a pop-up styling challenge, using pre-loved clothes that will be for sale at the pop-up, to create some amazing outfits that she is showcasing on social media each day in the lead-up to the event.

The Stratford Press will feature one of Rebecca's outfits as an Outfit of the Week in the paper every week this month.

Readers will be able to find the clothes featured, plus plenty of other great fashion items and accessories at the Taranaki Women's Refuge pop-up shop.

The Details:

What: Taranaki Women's Refuge pop-up shop

When: September 24-October 2

Where: New Plymouth Raceway, La Mer Lounge

A ticketed pre-sale evening takes place on September 23, then the shop is open to the public, free entry, daily from September 24.

Want to help? Donations for the pop-up shop are accepted until September 15. In Stratford, donations can be dropped off at Govett Quilliam, corner Broadway and Fenton, or at the Stratford Press office, 178 Broadway, Stratford.

More details: www.taranakiwomensrefuge.co.nz.