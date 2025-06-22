The rising of Puanga and the Matariki constellation (Pleiades) are part of an environmental calendar system and usher in the new year for many iwi.

Puanga expert and Ngāti Rangi leader Che Wilson led the Hautapu ceremony.

He said for tribes of the west, including Taranaki, Rangitīkei and Whanganui, Puanga gave a better read for the seasons ahead than Matariki and provided crucial weather insights in late autumn and early winter.

Ngāti Rangi leader and Puanga expert Che Wilson. Photo / Moana Ellis

“So far it’s looking positive,” Wilson said.

The annual Matariki public holiday was brought in in 2022 and has since been celebrated nationally with a Hautapu ceremony honouring ancient tikanga (customs).

The ceremony at Tirorangi Pā was the first national Hautapu broadcast from a marae.

The Government’s chief advisor Mātauranga Matariki, Professor Rangi Mātāmua, said Matariki mā Puanga was chosen as this year’s theme to acknowledge regional and tribal variations in observing the Māori new year.

“The whole notion of Matariki mā Puanga is unity through diversity. Diversity is a strength,” Mātāmua said.

“We shouldn’t look at the things that make us special and unique as things that should be polarised, because when they become polarised, people become marginalised.

“For Māori, we’ve never ever looked at other’s unique elements and seen them as an affront to the way we practice. It’s the many flavours and many colours and many ideas that make us who we are as a nation.”

Goldsmith, the Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations and the Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister, said it was wonderful to have “our own New Zealand indigenous New Year celebration”.

“It’s cold – very cold – but it’s a special time. It’s about the drawing of people together, taking stock of where we are right now and thinking about what we’re going to do next year.

“This is the fourth national Matariki broadcast but the first time it has been hosted by a marae and the first year Puanga is the star of national celebrations.”

Potaka, the Māori Development Minister, said the ceremony honoured the deceased and acknowledged the past, present and future.

“They are themes we can all embrace, and the Māori new year gives us time to pause and reflect on what’s going right, what’s going wrong and how we can reset ourselves for the coming months.”

Iwi member Tāwhiao McMaster saw Hautapu as “our sacred state of reset”.

“Last year we were quite clear on sending our burdens away so we could come back into this space of doing our work.

Iwi member Tāwhiao McMaster said people in te Ao Māori can come together for our collective growth. Photo / Moana Ellis

“This year, we need to be more aware of how we as a people in te Ao Māori can come together for our collective growth. This year, it’s not just about kotahitanga [unity], it’s about whakapiki te ora – uplifting our lives.”

Tracey-Lee Repia said observing Puanga was part of the push to revitalise cultural identity.

“What’s beautiful is that we’re able to reclaim our own stories and narratives pertaining to being Māori,” Repia said.

“It’s really exciting because we’re learning the things that our tūpuna [ancestors] knew and were just common knowledge.”

Ngāputiputi Akapita attended the ceremony with her daughter.

“Ahakoa ko te tau hou mō tatou te iwi Māori, he wā anō kia hono anō tātou te tāngata, ngā whānau, kia wānanga kia kōrero hei whakanui i tō tātou tuakiritanga. [“Although it is a new year for us Māori people, it is also a time for us to reconnect as individuals, families, to discuss and celebrate our identity.”],” Akapita said.

Her one wish for the new year was “for my family to be healthy”.

Akapita’s daughter Te Whetu Matarangi Makea said the morning had been special.

“To present our marae in this way, to host everyone, and for everyone to come together, the whakawhanaungatanga [relationship-building] is actually really beautiful.”

Kemp Dryden said the Hautapu was “very grounding”.

“I felt the wairua [spirit] this morning. I felt our old people here with us as the various rituals and incantations were done. I thought of my grandparents, other kaumātua who are no longer here. It was just special.”

