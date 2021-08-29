Opinion: Proud of our athletes' grit and determination

Opinion:

We are deep in Covid-19 alert level 4 as I write this, knowing that Whanganui and all points south of the Bombay Hills will be waking up to level 3 on the morning of Midweek publication.

No reason for complacency, obviously, but at least a step nearer to normality. It's kind of like level 4, but with takeaways. Some of us might be able to rediscover our work premises and leave the working from home to those who love it, prefer it or need it.

Since Covid-19 in its original form started migrating around the world, nothing has been the same. Our lives have turned topsy-turvy and many of us have taken it hard. Jobs have been lost, incomes slashed, businesses have failed or struggled, everyone has been affected somehow.

And yet there have been stories of people who have made the most of it, helped their fellow creatures and shown that the human race is not all about winning.

That same attitude has brought us inspiration, awe and some tears as we watch our athletes doing their best in Tokyo at the Paralympic Games.

That's where we are seeing people transcending physical disability and proving they are stronger than most of us. Their years of effort culminate in a spot on the podium or the satisfaction that they have competed to the best of their ability. Are they amazing, or what!

Kiwi athlete Danielle Aitchison with her silver medal after competing in the Women's 200m - T36 Final on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo / Getty Images

For many of us, watching from afar, it is difficult to rise above our first natural reaction, whatever that may be, to see these athletes as they want us to see them — as complete, strong, capable athletes, victorious, proud and worthy of our esteem.

Their medals are worth the same as those won by any other Olympian, and in some cases, more.

Their lives were changed by accident or incident and they have made themselves stronger and more resilient because of it. We can only look on in wonder and appreciate the huge effort and years of mental and physical training that has got them to the Games in Tokyo.

Every win is a raised finger to their "disability", every moment competing is an example to us all, whatever our physical station in life.

Lisa Adams of Team New Zealand celebrates after winning gold in the Women's Shot Put - F37 Final on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo / Getty Images

It is our job to be proud of their medal tally and proud of those who tried but didn't quite make the podium. Every moment at the Paralympics is testament to grit and determination. We can only look on with envy.

All of our athletes are winners, whether they won a medal or not. We salute you.