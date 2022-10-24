Opera School tutors Richard Jackson (left) and Russell Smythe are having their work visas sorted by Whanganui MP Steph Lewis. Photos / Supplied

Opera School tutors Richard Jackson (left) and Russell Smythe are having their work visas sorted by Whanganui MP Steph Lewis. Photos / Supplied



The pace is shifting gears to full speed as the great and loved Whanganui annual event the New Zealand Opera School, prepares to open on January 8 to 22, 2023, celebrating its 29th year.

All events are on this year after Covid stopped public events and international tutors last year.

With students selected, tutors, coaches and accompanists are now preparing to move on to the Whanganui Collegiate School campus ready for what has been touted many times as the annual opera "boot camp".

However, there is one hiccup that Whanganui MP Stephanie Lewis has taken to government level to resolve.

The two British vocal coaches from the Royal College of Music in London, Russell Smythe and Richard Jackson, are still without work visas for New Zealand.

But Stephanie has ensured the visas will be granted in time.

Richard, from Cornwall, has developed a number of specialisms as a singer, including contemporary music, and the song repertoire.

Russell of Scottish/Irish descent is an international voice tutor and has taught previously at the school where he was much loved by students for his kind and gentle manner.

Last year for the first time the tutors were all New Zealanders.

Once again the unstinting financial backing of the Freemasons Foundation is to the fore supporting all the coaches, pianists and teachers involved with the school.

School founder and chairman Donald Trott said the foundation made huge investments in the arts.

"With the emphasis on youth and their abilities creating overseas opportunities for young singers. We are very blessed."

Young Auckland baritone Samuel Downes was the latest success story from the New Zealand Opera School.

In August he was granted a new scholarship of $20,000 for two years by the Freemasons Foundation which has supported the school since 2009. Samuel was able to take up a placement at the San Francisco Music Conservatory.

The popular cafe nights featuring four students singing at a local cafe are on again for 2023 along with the always-packed masterclasses and an afternoon recital at the Prince Edward Auditorium at collegiate school back again.

Conversations about Opera this year at the Prince Edward Auditorium will feature the two British tutors talking with world-acclaimed Australian vocal tutor and repetiteur Sharolyn Kimmorely.

And the ever loved In Praise of Music at the Whanganui Collegiate School Chapel will feature excerpts from Handel's Oratorio Solomon.

The ultimate for Whanganui music lovers, the final night concert at Royal Whanganui Opera House will once again showcase our exceptional young New Zealand classical singers and bring inevitable tears again to the eyes for some audience members along with rousing standing ovations.

As Donald said, it is all about young singers and their journey to the world's opera stages.

"Our young singers are marvellous and the Whanganui community backs them to the hilt."