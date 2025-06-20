Advertisement
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

‘One of the toughest nights of my life’: Leaders recall Whanganui’s biggest flood 10 years on

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read

Anzac Parade was one of the hardest-hit areas in the city after the 2015 flood.

On Saturday, June 20, 2015, one month’s worth of rain fell on Whanganui in 24 hours. The Chronicle recounts the weekend of our worst flood on record with those who were there.

Annette Main remembers the 2015 flood “like it was yesterday”.

Not only was she personally impacted

Save

