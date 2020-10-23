Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

On the way to 50k: New statistics show Whanganui population growing

4 minutes to read

Whanganui's population has grown by 1.6 per cent in the past year. Photo / 123RF

Ethan Griffiths
By:

Whanganui's population has topped 48,000 and is trending towards 50,000 in the next few years, according to new population figures released by Statistics New Zealand this week.

The figures show that in the year ending

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.