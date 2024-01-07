Former Whanganui rugby and Manawatū rugby league representative Kelvin Lehmstedt - pictured when he stood for Parliament in 1993 - died in late 2023.

Here’s a question for the region’s sporting masters: Who was the Bulls rugby player, whose nickname in the media at the time was “the little flyer”, who represented Whanganui in 1974 and later turned to rugby league, making his mark playing for Manawatū?

If you answered Kelvin Lehmstedt, you would be correct. Sadly, after a brief illness, Kelvin died in Whanganui Hospital late last year aged 71.

The Whanganui rugby team at the time Kelvin played was captained by Bob Burrell and, of the seven backs, Bulls was represented by four, with Paul Sharland and Kelvin Lehmstedt on the wing, Peter Bailey the halfback and Geoff Neilson as first five-eighth.

It was not only in rugby where Kelvin made his mark; he was well-known in racing circles as an owner-trainer, with his most successful charge being the Oregon mare Von Ally, which he bred himself.

Politics was also strong in his blood - he stood for Labour in the Waitōtara electorate in the 1993 general election against incumbent MP Peter Gresham, and placed second with a respectable 3704 votes.

He was always realistic about his chances, as it would have taken a 26 per cent swing in Labour’s chances for him to win against the National minister, but he said, “I feel people need a voting option in this district.” He was strongly pro-MMP and asked voters to change the system, saying to journalists at the time: “FFP [first-past-the-post] is power for power’s sake.”

A backstory to his standing was little known at the time. His partner, Sue Foley, was a press secretary for Opposition leader Mike Moore when, just weeks out from the election, they suddenly realised Labour had no candidate for Waitōtora - a quick phone call home and Kelvin, who had long admired Moore, was more than happy to oblige and fill the gap.

On the subject of politics, Kelvin always had one of the best stories from his time working as a foreman for the Rangitīkei District Council in the Bulls area.

One morning, he was out and about on the streets early and thought a person in the phonebox looked familiar. As the person stepped out, he realised it was then-Prime Minister David Lange, all alone in the days when such people weren’t surrounded by minders. They had a good chat, although the PM never divulged who he had been calling in that private moment.

Kelvin is survived by his partner of 42 years, Sue Foley.

- Supplied by Kelvin Lehmstedt’s family.