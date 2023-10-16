Philippa Baker-Hogan

OPINION

As Whanganui’s longest continuous serving councillor (2006 – present) I am pleased to have the opportunity to comment on council and community news through this monthly column.

A year ago the community asked for change, with a new mayor and five new councillors, and last weekend the country asked for more change with a new prime minister and yet-to-be-configured National-Act coalition government.

We won’t all agree on either local or national changes. Still, I am buoyant that change is generally good and with all the challenges facing our district, New Zealand and the world, some new faces and minds, like Andrew Tripe and Carl Bates, with new energy and enthusiasm to the task, can only be a good thing, with a blend of youth, energy and experience behind them.

This council is a year into its work and the understanding and work streams are bedding in, but there is so much to tackle and like many in our community, we could do with our own lottery win.

Rates, like tax, are high on the council’s radar and the 7.9 per cent final average rate increase and average $3400 residential rate are the highest in all my years on the council.

Most concerning are the 1200-plus properties, largely in our poorer suburbs, that had over a 30 per cent hike in rates, and I hope many have taken advantage of the one-off rates relief offered to households with less than $90,000 income in their own home.

While I’ve been seen as a critic of the nearly $70 million Sarjeant Gallery rebuild, it’s the extra $9.6 million (nearly 2 per cent rate increase) this year but, more importantly, the projected operating cost that is vital going forward.

At $4 million to operate, this activity is unaffordable, against key community activities like our libraries, swimming pools and parks, and a full service and activity review is urgently required to address this imbalance.

The council is working through a refreshed process for the 2024-34 10-year plan process, starting July 1, 2024. The new community lead projects initiatives, along with Vision Whanganui consultation with large groups of people, should help us look 30 years out but work hard for Whanganui for the next three years.