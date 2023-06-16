Fieldays gives people a chance to talk about how things are going for them in the industry. Photo / Stephen Barker NZNFS

OPINION

I’m writing on site at the National Fieldays at Mystery Creek.

I’ve been here since Tuesday, and Saturday is the last day.

I went to the Central District Field Days in Feilding and I thought that was great. Well this is that, on steroids. As it should be, it is the crowning glory in our agricultural crown.

I’m working on a site, which is always interesting because you don’t get a huge amount of time to have a really good look around, but to be honest, if you wanted to in this place, you would blow your Fitbit to pieces even before you got to the Kabota site.

The one thing I found very exciting is that everyone got a nice green electronic band on the way in that qualified them for the draw to win a ute. The general idea is that the same electronic band can be swiped at any site that has anything as a giveaway and you don’t have to fill out any forms.

The excitement of that waned as soon as I realised I was stuck in my site and was destined to see people from all walks of New Zealand who had spent copious quantities on various essential and non-essential items walking past.

One thing that was super-intriguing, though, is it is an election year and we were three stalls down from the National Party. They walked around like rock stars who had already won the election and also with an air of don’t-you-know-who-I-am?

They are extremely forward in their approach and in one case my colleague was having an in-depth conversation with a member of the public when one of the National Party barged in and went to shake her hand and interrupt her conversation.

Then Winston Peters glided to our stall in all his coiffured glory and outstretched his hand.

The angels sang and the harps began to play. I guess I should have been a bit star-struck but I wasn’t. All I thought was that he seemed smaller in real life. Ditto Christopher Luxon.

One woman came to have a chat. She had spent a bit of time in the gin tent and was three sheets to the wind. She told us she was having a lovely afternoon. Had a few on board and had just bought a car. Bless.

To be honest, the farming fraternity has had a hell of a year — Fieldays gives them all a chance to talk about how things are going for them in the industry and to feel understood.

After Cyclone Gabrielle there are still a lot who are suffering, so events like this are so important. Clearly, the political parties of New Zealand are aware of this, and boy are they working hard to get the vote. I haven’t seen the Labour Party yet, but I’m not in farming so they will probably walk straight past.