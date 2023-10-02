Reg Douglas (second from right) is congratulated on his legacy medal by New Zealand Rowing Foundation past chairman and president Ivan Sutherland (left), Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe and Rowing Foundation chairman Gerry Dwyer (right). Photo / Steve Carle

Reg Douglas (second from right) is congratulated on his legacy medal by New Zealand Rowing Foundation past chairman and president Ivan Sutherland (left), Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe and Rowing Foundation chairman Gerry Dwyer (right). Photo / Steve Carle

Whanganui rower and New Zealand’s oldest living Olympian Reginald “Reg” Douglas has been honoured with a legacy medal in recognition of his dedication to and excellence in the sport.

Douglas, 93, was born in Auckland but moved to Whanganui at a young age and represented New Zealand at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne in the coxless pair with teammate Bob Parker, finishing fifth in the final.

Douglas was awarded the medal at the Aramoho Rowing Club in a presentation which also commemorated the legacy of four other rowers from the 1950s.

Whanganui Rowing Association president Philippa Baker-Hogan said Douglas stood as a living testament to the enduring spirit of Olympic competition.

“These medals serve as a lasting reminder of their dedication and excellence in their sport,” Baker-Hogan said.

She said the event was an opportunity to pay tribute to extraordinary contributions made by Douglas and his ilk.

The legacy programme was created to acknowledge and honour all elite New Zealand rowers who had competed at major international regattas.

Legacy medals are being presented by the New Zealand Rowing Foundation and Rowing New Zealand to all athletes who have represented New Zealand at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games or Senior World Championships.

Medals were presented in Whanganui to the families of four of Douglas’ former teammates, and two 2020 Tokyo Olympians - rower Chris Harris and kayaker Max Brown - were also acknowledged.