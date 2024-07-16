Matthew Munson 'H-Flame" is coming out of retirement to take on New Zealand's heavyweight champion David Gerbault "Sir Mr Burns".

Matthew Munson 'H-Flame" is coming out of retirement to take on New Zealand's heavyweight champion David Gerbault "Sir Mr Burns".

The fight card is finalised and the ring is set for a Sunday afternoon of action-packed entertainment in Whanganui.

Tim Warren, who co-owns the professional wrestling promotion company River City Pro Wrestling with Mike Isaacs and Ben Thorpe, said Sunday’s RCP 3: The Ascension event was not to be missed.

“It’s going to be edge-of-your-seat, hard-hitting action that will be enjoyed by children and adults alike.”

The seven-bout fight card featured some of the country’s best fighters, Warren said, with heavyweight champion David Gerbault “Sir Mr Burns” coming to town for a clash against Matthew Munson “H-Flame”.

“H-Flame is a 20-year veteran. He’s coming out of retirement for this match to take on the country’s heavyweight champion. It’ll be a good match to watch.”