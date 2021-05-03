Neil Diamond tribute show coming to Whanganui next month

Australian musician and performer Zac Coombs stars in The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on June 5. Photo / Supplied

Australian musician and performer Zac Coombs stars in The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on June 5. Photo / Supplied

One of the world's greatest singer-songwriters over the last 60 years, Neil Diamond is the master of the pop tune, and now Showtime Australia and Zac Coombs have teamed up to recreate all his beloved hits and career highlights on stage.

The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond is scheduled to debut at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on Saturday, June 5.

The show will be one of the first international acts to breathe life back into New Zealand theatres since pandemic travel restrictions were first put in place a year ago, with a total of 25 venues from as far north as Kerikeri and as far south as Invercargill on the schedule.

Young but accomplished Australian musician and performer Zac Coombs is certain to be the highlight – his portrayal of Diamond's unique voice is uncanny, his love of the songs is obvious in every performance, and every story told carries that nostalgic Diamond lilt.

"Audiences will be floored when they hear him," producer and director Johnny Van Grinsven said.

"Not many artists can pull off Neil Diamond, his voice and character is so unique, but Zac has fully thrown himself into this role and the results will speak for themselves. His vocals have been mistaken for the real Neil Diamond on more than one occasion."

Aside from the artistry of Coombs, audiences can expect custom-designed concert production and a live support band to round out the two-hour theatre experience.

The set list is a veritable soundtrack of the past 60 years, featuring tracks that have been played on records, in concert, on the radio and in movies, and some that are still chanted in the biggest sports arenas in the world.

A much-needed chance to step back to the glory days of real music and musicianship, this show will delight all true music lovers. Tickets are on sale now from ticketek.co.nz. For groups of 20 or more, please email sales@showtime.net.au for a quote.

* The Midweek has a double pass to give away to the Whanganui show on June 5. To be in the draw to win, email your name, address and contact details, with Neil Diamond Tribute in the subject line, to paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz or post or drop in your details, marked Neil Diamond Tribute, to our office at 100 Guyton St. Entries close at 4pm on Wednesday, May 26.