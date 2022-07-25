Karen Black stars as Connie White in Nashville, directed by Robert Altman. Photo / Getty Images



The Whanganui Film Society is holding a screening of Nashville on August 1.

The 1975 American film was directed by Robert Altman and starred David Arkin, Barbara Baxley and a stellar cast that included Ned Beatty, Karen Black, Keith Carradine, Henry Gibson, Geraldine Chaplin, Shelley Duvall, Jeff Goldblum, Lily Tomlin, Elliott Gould (as himself) and Julie Christie (as herself).

The film received an Oscar for Best Original Song, I'm Easy, written and performed by Keith Carradine.

"Nashville was the first film I really had total control over … everything was done on the spot, changed on the spot … we'd create events and document them … So it was very like a documentary, with a small crew moving fast." – Robert Altman

ABOUT THE SCREENING:

Nashville

Monday, August 1 at 7pm. Venue: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Members only. Membership can be purchased at the door starting from a 3-film sampler for $30, or go to http://www.nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui.html for other membership options. Please note that wearing a face mask is compulsory.