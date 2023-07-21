Alex McKenzie has booked in some "leisurely exploring" at Gordon’s Bush on Saturday.

Each week, we speak to a member of the Whanganui community to ask what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week Mike Tweed catches up with Alex McKenzie, a Whanganui teacher and horticulturist.

I would probably have dinner with the family on a Friday night — Mum or Dad or Aunty or cousin. My grandparents are in town this weekend so I’ll take them to Spice Guru — the spiciest of gurus.

On Saturday, I’ll go to Mitre 10 Mega for some gardening supplies. That’s always a special treat.

Then, it’s off into nature with friends. Maybe a walk around Virginia Lake, a swim at Castlecliff Beach or a bit of leisurely exploring at Gordon’s Bush.

If it’s party time in the evening, it has to be a trip to Porridge Watson for some live music and a bit of the “buch” [kombucha].

Sunday is an easy one.

I’ll be pottering in my garden all day. I’ve got the veges, chickens and a little nursery.

Whanganui winters are actually pretty good for growing stuff. You can grow a lot. At the moment, I’ve got red cabbage, onions, leeks, broccoli, cauliflower, spinach and a bit of Chinese cabbage.

There’s definitely lettuce and peas in there as well.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.