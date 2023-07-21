Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

My Perfect Weekend: Whanganui teacher and horticulturist Alex McKenzie on gardening, grandparents and the spiciest of gurus

Mike Tweed
By
2 mins to read
Alex McKenzie has booked in some "leisurely exploring" at Gordon’s Bush on Saturday.

Alex McKenzie has booked in some "leisurely exploring" at Gordon’s Bush on Saturday.

Each week, we speak to a member of the Whanganui community to ask what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week Mike Tweed catches up with Alex McKenzie, a Whanganui teacher and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle