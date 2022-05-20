My Perfect Weekend: Dr Josephine Miles

Virginia Lake is one of the first ports of call for Josephine Miles.

Each weekend we ask a local to describe how they would spend an ideal weekend in the region.

This week we hear from Dr Josephine Miles of GMC Chiropractors.

Virginia Lake is an obvious goer for me. I've got a toddler so of course, it's a great way to burn off some energy with a toddler so most of my weekend life does revolve around that but it's just also so beautiful.

Right now being autumn with the changes in the leaves and things like that it's extra magical as well.

Good for the fresh air, the sunshine and exercise.

When you take a small person as well they are so engaged with the wonder of it. All the different ducks and the swans and exploring the little fairy houses down by the bridges. He loves that too.

As an adult, we might just consider it as exercise but for them, it's exercise and wonder which is quite nice I think. A bit cheesy, but anyway.

I also love to go to Springvale Cafe or Mint. Again it's toddler-centric.

My little boy is an especially wild one so going out has gotten very tricky but in those places we can be in a nice small contained area and he can run around to his heart's content.

It's probably the only time when we go out that I'm actually just able to sit down for a few minutes at least and drink coffee or have something to eat because he can run wild and free and have the best time.

The garden centre has a great playground and Mint's playground is obviously a bit smaller but their food is extra fantastic.

I particularly enjoy their avocado smash with halloumi, they absolutely nail it. It ticks all the boxes.

The week life is really busy, so in the weekend I just love to potter around the house, just quietly tick through my jobs and get my life into order.

For some reason it makes me feel like on a Monday that I've had a little holiday. Everything is clean, tidy, and organised and I'm prepared.

So I start each week brand new and fresh because I potter my way through jobs in the weekend. Rather than being a chore, it's meditative.

I also love going to La Station. I love looking at the furniture and home decor, and smelling all the lovely home fragrances.

Tracy Hawker who owns La Station is such an awesome resource for advice on things too.

For the most part, it's browsing, I take a really long time to decide to buy something. I have an inherent fear of buyer's remorse.