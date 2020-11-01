Musicians Club proud to present Hobnail

Hobnail returns to Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

The First Friday of the month comes this weekend, and it's time to celebrate at the Whanganui Musicians Club ... Hobnail is back in town!

Having played here on their 2019 25th Anniversary Tour, Hobnail returns to our town where Rob, originally from Australia, played his first gig, having arrived in the country back in 1991.

"Whanganui was the first place I ever played in New Zealand [with the Boys Of Bedlam at the Avoca Hotel in Upokongaro] and it has always been a favourite. Beautiful town and great audiences."

Rob Joass (vocals, guitar, mandola) met up with Jo Moir (vocals, violin) and the two began playing Celtic and Country music 25 years ago.

Some 10 years later, the fabulous Caroline Easther (drums, vocals) joined, and Hamish Graham (guitar, vocals) completed the lineup that has already recorded seven albums. Three of those recordings were selected as finalists at the New Zealand Music Awards.

This year, Murray Costello (bass), a long time friend of the band, becomes the fifth member. The band just keeps getting better. Theirs is a story being told, and the story is expressed in their music.

The band sings about their many journeys with melodies and harmonies and a rockin' beat. The music is filled with Jo's virtuoso playing. Whether wailing or blazing, her fiddle is always singing.

They often get asked how they have made it to 25 years. There is a Michael Leunig cartoon that Rob likes to quote called "How to get there".

"… keep going towards the horizon. Sit down and have a rest every now and again. But just keep going, keep on with it. Keep going as far as you can. That's how you get there."

This is the Whanganui Musicians Club Night, and you just never know what local musicians will turn up to support the featured band. What you can be pretty certain of is that you will have a wonderful evening in the company of friends who appreciate live music.

For those who are new to the club, it is located at 65 Drews Ave. Doors open at 7pm. General admission is $15. Members pay $10. Memberships are available at the door.