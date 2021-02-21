Motocross: Whanganui riders take out historic double at Junior Nationals

Troy Bullock took out the 14-16yrs 85cc class at the New Zealand Junior Motocross Championships. Photo / Sophie Pennicott

Two Whanganui riders have blown away the competition at the recent New Zealand Junior Motocross Championships in Tauranga.

Troy Bullock and Karaitiana Horne both took out 1NZ in their respective classes. Troy won the 14-16yrs 85cc class and Karaitiana won the 12-16yrs womens class at the Junior Nationals on February 5, 6 and 7.

Committee Member of the Wanganui Motocross Club Faye Bullock said it is a huge achievement and has been a long time coming for their riders.

"It's a big deal, a massive achievement. Absolutely. I think its pretty special and the deserve some glory."

After the 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid, riders were well and truly ready to hit the track.

Troy, a Year 12 student at Whanganui High School, had a strong build up to the final. He had two first and second places in the heats before winning the big one.

"He has been riding since he was about seven years old. It's been working at it in a long time and as a mum I'm just really proud. He has done a lot of racing over the last six weeks," Faye said.

It has been over 30 years, since 1985 that the club had a rider get an NZ placing, let alone win the title.

"For Troy and Karaitiana to do that is really special."

Karaitiana Horne won the 12-16yrs womens class at the New Zealand Junior Motocross Championships. Photo / Cam Duncan

Other Whanganui riders included Chase Williamson and Finn Lennox, who placed 10th and 28th respectively in the 12-13yrs 85cc class.

Isaac Ashworth placed 17th in the 8-11yrs 85cc class and Jet Ashworth finished 21st in the 14-16yrs 250cc class.

With around 250 official members, the club holds regular race days at their home track at Languard Bluff.

"People really love our track and how we run our race days."

With about six weeks until the next major meet, Bullock said they deserve a bit of time to bask in their glory before getting back into it.

"We won't kicking off till April or so. But we have the track open when its all go and Wednesday nights for people to come have a ride."