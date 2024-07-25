The royal commission found torture was inflicted on children at the Lake Alice psychiatric hospital near Marton in the 1970s.

By RNZ

The Medical Council of New Zealand has apologised to survivors of Lake Alice after the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care released its findings.

The inquiry released its 3000-page final report on Wednesday afternoon that found at least 200,000 people have been abused by state and faith-based institutions since 1950.

The royal commission found torture was inflicted on children at the Lake Alice psychiatric hospital near Marton in the 1970s under the watch of its lead psychiatrist, Dr Selwyn Leeks.

On Thursday, the Medical Council of New Zealand fully accepted the findings of the report, with council chairwoman Dr Rachelle Love apologising on behalf of it.