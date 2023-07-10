Marton butchery apprentice Renee Steer with head judge Peter Martin after winning the lower North Island regional final of the 2023 Anzco Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year competition.

A Marton butcher has earned a place in the grand final of the 2023 Anzco Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year competition after beating contestants from the lower North Island.

Renee Steer, who works at New World Marton and is in her third year as a butcher apprentice, triumphed in a two-hour cutting test in Wellington to earn a place at the final.

Steer, 19, said she really did not expect to win but thought her technique and tidiness may have given her the edge.

“I am so stoked to win,” she said.

“It is my second time entering the competition so feels great to be heading to the grand final next month. Having a mentor really helped build my confidence in the lead-up to the competition and being able to do a full run-through before the day with him was really helpful.”

The competitions were part of a national series being held around the country to find New Zealand’s top butchers to compete in a grand final showdown in August. Contestants put their butchery skills to the test by boning, trimming, slicing and dicing their way through a two-hour competition. They were tasked with breaking down a size 20 chicken, a full pork loin, a lamb leg and a prime steer d-rump into a display of value-added products while being scrutinised by judges.

Head judge Peter Martin, the butchery training adviser at Skills4Work in Auckland, said year after year there continued to be a very high standard of work in the butchery trade which made for an exciting and competitive competition.

“It’s great to have all our finalists selected from the regionals now, and already in these competitions I’ve had very experienced industry representatives say to me that this is the best standard they have seen in their life,” Martin said.

“It’s going to make for a very exciting grand final next month.”

Alongside industry and peer recognition, the Anzco Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year will receive a trophy and an all-expenses paid trip to the next World Butchers’ Challenge in 2025 with the opportunity to represent New Zealand in the Anzco Foods Young Butchers of New Zealand team.

The grand final takes place on August 24 in Auckland.