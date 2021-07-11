Male Choir give concert this month

Wanganui Male Choir will be in concert on July 25. Photo / Supplied

The Wanganui Male Choir, currently with 22 choristers, was formed in 1898.

The choir has never been in recess during this time and over the preceding 121 years has performed at least twice a year, except for Covid-19 affected 2020, plus one or two extra concerts in between. It is now the third oldest performing choir in New Zealand.

Soon after the last concert in December 2020, the choir was greatly saddened with news of Stephen Rowley's sudden death.

In the two years he had been with the choir, his impact, as well as on the 4x2 Octet, was keenly felt.

Today, Wanganui Male Choir welcomes his replacement musical director, David Tipi, along with newly appointed accompanist Shontae Arthur (sister of our previous accompanist), and wish both a long and enjoyable association with the choir.

The Wanganui Male Choir will open the concert with three songs – Llanfair, the very poignant Bui Doi and Sweet Georgia Brown. This will be followed by the 4x2 Octet renditions of Homeward Bound, Unchained Melody, The Goslings and Gweddi Affricanaidd (African Prayer).

The full choir will then sing two traditional waiata and one traditional Samoan song about a lazy cat. These will be followed three lighter songs, Blackbird, Yellow Bird and the raucous Love Potion Number 9.

The guest artist cellist Isabella Li will then play Le Cygne (The Swan) by Camile Saint Saens and Menuets I & II (first Johann Bach cello suite). The Wanganui Male Choir will then round off the concert with three final songs, Brothers Sing On, And So It Goes and The Sloop John B.

In recognition of the new appointments, the choir has titled the concert A New Beginning / O Se Amataga Fou in honour of David's Samoan heritage, but also in honour of our new music team.

David Tipi (music director): David is of Samoan descent, born and raised in South Auckland. David completed ABRSM Grade 8 Piano and Theory in the fifth form in 1997. Choral singing began for him at Aorere College where the mixed choir and male choir Voxtrot was a consistent Gold Choir at the National Big Sing Finale. He is a founding member of the Graduate Choir which won the Classic Sing in 2003 and performed for Ex-President Bill Clinton as tenor section lead with young Pene and Amitai Pati in tow. In 2002, David was selected for New Zealand Youth Choir. He has been a rehearsal pianist, solo singer, accompanist, band member and freelance tenor.

The Tipi family moved to Marton in 2018 to take up the HOD music position at Nga Tawa Diocesan School. David's love of singing and playing covers a variety of music from Tallis to The Police, Mendelssohn to Metallica, Elgar to The Eagles, Hogan to Hendrix and enjoyed these genres as a member of V8 Vocal Ensemble until 2015. He is looking forward to his first concert with the Wanganui Male Choir and looks forward to many more to follow.

Shontae Arthur (accompanist): The choir is ably supported by the exceptionally talented musician Shontae Arthur from Marton. Her first guest appearance with the choir was three years ago, playing violin, accompanied by her sister Caitlin Sandbrook. The following year was another guest appearance, this time playing piano and now this year is her second concert as permanent accompanist for the Wanganui Male Choir. Shontae will also be the accompanist for our guest artist 4x2 Octet. An outstanding talent.

Isabella Li (cello): Isabella Li is a student at Nga Tawa Diocesan School. She has been learning piano for seven years, vocal for four years, and cello for two and a half years. Currently, Isabella plays in the Manawatu Youth Orchestra as the deputy leader of the cello section and has performed at the recent NZ Chamber Music contest. She recently accompanied Singquisition (Nga Tawa School Choir) at The Big Sing choir competition. Isabella enjoys participating in all sorts of music gatherings and ensembles.

4 x 2 Octet (vocal): The 4x2 Octet was formed in 2003 to compete in the regional final of the Classic Sing competition and comprised members of Wanganui Male Choir. The group was then selected to sing in the national finals of the Classic Sing held in Rotorua, finishing fourth in their section.

The name was chosen to represent the makeup of the group, being four parts, each part having two singers – not as some have suggested, the members are 'as thick as two short planks'. The 4x2 Octet has remained in existence since and has performed at a wide range of community, charity, social, family, and fundraising events. Today will be the fifth time they have been part of the concert performance. The present musical director is Caleb Arthur, and his sister is the accompanist Shontae Arthur.

The Details

What: Wanganui Male Choir, A New Beginning / O Se Armitage Fou

When: Sunday, July 25, 2.30pm.

Where: Central Baptist Church, 285 Wicksteed St