Wanganui Tramping Club member Fred Verschoor at the approach to the lahar path in Tongariro National Park. Photo / supplied



Trampers don't go out of their way to seek danger, but sometimes they find themselves in dodgy spots anyway. An example is a recent tramp in Tongariro National Park that passed the lahar (volcanic mudflow) path where the Round the Mountain Track crosses the Whangaehu River, close to where it rises at Crater Lake.

The mountain's unrest did not put off a Wanganui Tramping Club plan to walk to Rangipo Hut from the Tukino ski field road and they met other trampers who were similarly unconcerned. Nevertheless, the Whanganui trampers took seriously the warning to move quickly through the lahar zone and were wise to do so. Lahars down the river valley that the RMT crosses destroyed bridges over the Whangaehu here in 1975, 1995 and 1999.

The Wanganui Tramping Club schedules multi-day tramps for members who want something a bit tougher and three are on the calendar for June. The most challenging is a circuit in the Ruahine Forest Park and the others are in Tararua Forest Park and to Trains Hut in the upper Waitotara Valley.

The full-week programme for June is:

• 4-6 Sat-Mon, Ruahine circuit, leader Shane

• 4, 5 or 6 Sat, Sun or Mon, Whangaehu wander, leader Dorothy

• 11 Sat, Annual Club Quiz, leader Dave

• 11 or 12 Sat or Sun, Pohangina Valley, leader Pam

• 12-14 Sun-Tues, Roaring Stag Hut, leader Dave

• 18 or 19 Sat or Sun, Paekakariki Escarpment, leader Terry

• 24-26 Fri-Mon, Trains Hut, leader Brian

• 25, 26 or 27 Sat, Sun or Mon, Beach walk, leader Graham

Make all inquiries about trips to Terry at 021 262 7066 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on June 2, 16 and 30, and shorter ones for the TT2 group on June 9 and 23. The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. Because some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information go to our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting, on Tuesday, June 7, at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7.30m will feature the club's AGM plus a photographic presentation on aspects of the Te Araroa Trail by club member Mike Cole. All welcome.