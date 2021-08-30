Mainstreet still taking care of business

Mainstreet maintenance worker Steven Rhodes does the necessaries during lockdown. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

Put the car away, close the door, work from home, or don't work at all ... while most of us are snug in our bubbles, essential workers continue to get out there and get things done. Mainstreet Whanganui, for example, still has things to do.

"Under level 4 most of our team are at home, because we have to follow the rules, but a small team is doing essential services," says Mainstreet general manager Des Warahi.

That consists of basic maintenance of the CBD.

"We're still emptying and cleaning rubbish bins and cleaning toilets. Especially in Block 2, because what we didn't have last time is a vaccination centre, which is packed every day.

"There are high numbers of people coming through that area so I've got people working individually. There are two public toilets open which weren't open last time."

Where traffic levels are relatively high, there are workers tasked with keeping the place clean, which includes the area on the corner of Victoria Ave and Ridgway St, by the Orange Cafe, where pigeons congregate and do their messy business.

"We normally do that area every day," says Des.

The avenue by itself is in pretty good condition, but there are areas that can look a bit dowdy, so for health and safety reasons the work must get done.

"Toilets, rubbish bins and footpaths, that's all we can do."

He says lockdown and Covid alert levels has his team looking at near future events and hoping they'll be able to go ahead. That was brought home with the postponement of the Whanganui Heritage Month.

"There's a number of events watching what's going on and the next one is the Festival of Cultural Unity, scheduled for October."