Whanganui Lyric Singers turn 50 this year and will celebrate with a concert. Photo / Paul Brooks

The Lyric Singers are now planning for their 50th Anniversary Concert to be held on Saturday, November 5.

Rehearsals will begin on Thursday, May 5 at St Andrew's Church Hall at 7.30pm.

Enthusiasm is high among those deprived of regular singing and all members will welcome the chance to meet and rehearse again under the direction of musical director Lisa Boessenkool after the long Covid break.

Some new music together with old favourites has been included in the repertoire and together with special guest Emmanuel Foniti Tuimaono, the programme will delight the choir's regular audience.

Opera lovers will remember Emmanuel and his two brothers from the January Opera School performances where he was one of the standout performers.

New members to the Lyric Singers are most welcome, especially male voices. For inquiries contact Joan 343 3374.