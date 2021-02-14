Looking for Alaska returns to Whanganui Musicians Club

Amy Maynard and Aaron Gott are Looking for Alaska. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton indie-folk band Looking For Alaska released their new album Light and Shadow in November, and to celebrate are playing over 15 shows around New Zealand this summer.

They are appearing this Friday at the Whanganui Musicians Club.

Aaron Gott (vocals/guitar) and Amy Maynard (vocals/percussion) offer up a sound rooted in country-style guitar and vocal harmonies woven together at their very fibre. They have been playing together ever since they first met up in 2012.

The duo's familiarity, closeness and authenticity is fuelled by their real-life romance, creating a magnetic performance style that captivates their audience time and time again.

Their debut album was released four years ago, spent five weeks on the NZ album chart and was a finalist for Best Independent Debut at the 2017 Taite Music Prize.

Since then, they've been busy touring NZ, Australia and Europe, and writing and developing the exciting new songs that feature on their album.

Looking For Alaska are stoked to be visiting Whanganui for the first time in three years. They are joined by Stephen Daniell on bass. This night at the legendary Whanganui Musicians Club is not one you want to miss!

Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave, on Friday, February 19 at 8pm.

Tickets at the door $20. Club members $15.